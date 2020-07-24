Assam: Patients at quarantine centre perform Bihu, sing songs amid COVID-19

A cheerful video of people dancing in a quarantine facility has sent a spark of joy amongst netizens. The brief video shows patients grooving to the tunes of a flute in a quarantine facility in Dibrugarh, Assam. The joyous video, which was first shared by news agency ANI is now doing rounds of the internet.

Also sang Phool Phulise

Shared on Twitter, the one minute three seconds clip starts by showing one of the patients playing the flute as others burst into clapping and cheering for him. Furthermore, it shows the rest of the men performing Bihu, the traditional dance of the state, on the tunes of the flute. The clip then shows all of them singing popular Assamese song Phool Phulise . The video concludes by showing everybody dancing and enjoying their time.

#WATCH Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam. (23.07.20) pic.twitter.com/SBjtIrSdks — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Since shared, the video clip has lifted the spirits of everybody and has been viewed over 26 thousand times. While many have lauded the efforts of the group saying that it was a good way to enhance mental health, others were quick to share videos of quarantine facilities where similar performances happened. Meanwhile, there also many who showed concerns.

One user commented,"nice energy good motivation" while another wrote,"a nice way to keep their mental health boost up and bringing some positive vibes to the tensed atmosphere," Yet another worried citizen wrote," इसी सब के कारण कोरोना और फैल रहा है।"

Nothing wrong !

But masks and social distancing must. — Ashok Kumar Ojha 🇮🇳 (@AshokKu67597003) July 24, 2020

Nothing wrong, it is very good for removing mental stress — Tapan Behera 🇮🇳#ତପନ ବେହେରା#तपन बेहेरा (@001tapanBehera) July 24, 2020

Looks like you're all on a picnic. Lie in bed quietly. Dancing will spread the virus further. — Tanay Barman🇮🇳 (@imtny23) July 24, 2020

This comes as India's total COVID cases stand at 12,87,945 of which 4,40,135 are active while 8,17,209 have recovered. As on now, a total of 30,601 people have died, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry.

