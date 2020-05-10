David Warner Sports A 'lungi' As He Shakes A Leg With Family In Latest TikTok Video

Australian cricketer, David Warner has become the latest sensation on social media with his amazing videos that he has been sharing on video-streaming platform TikTok. The ace opening batsman along with his adorable family is nailing everything from Bollywood dance numbers to solo tricks featuring simple yet interesting props. In the latest video, David Warner along with wife Candice and daughter Indi can be seen performing to an Indian regional dance number.

The video shared on Instagram has received over a million views and a lot of reactions from Warner's rapidly growing fanbase in India. In the video, Warner can be seen wearing a towel over his jeans, most probably trying to depict a lungi, which is a common garment worn in most of the sub-continent. On the other hand, Candice in a regular t-shirt and jeans short is killing the steps to an extent that netizens are calling her perfectionist. Both husband and wife are wearing shades in the video.

Just recently, Warner posted another video where he performed a dance number with his wife on a popular Allu Arjun song 'Butta Bomma'. The video became so popular among the cricketer's Indian fans that even Allu Arjun took note of it and posted a 'thank you' in the comment section.

Warner also posted dance videos with daughters Ivy and Indi on Katrina Kaif's famous 'Sheela Ki Jawani' song, where the girls can be seen sporting Indian attire with the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain shaking his legs in the back.

Warner would have been leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad had it not been for the coronavirus lockdown. The 2020 season of the IPL was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeping in mind the government restrictions over the gathering of people. The BCCI is yet to announce a further date for the tournament but some cricket pundits suggest that it will be held during the September-October period, which is currently booked for the Asia Cup.

