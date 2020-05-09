'I Will Finish Before That..'; Rohit Sharma Reveals His ‘retirement Age’ To David Warner

Indian opener Rohit Sharma engaged in a candid conversation with Australia's ace opener David Warner over a Facebook live session on Friday. The duo discussed everything from the coronavirus pandemic to India’s tour down under at the end of the year.

Opening upon his retirement, Rohit Sharma said players grow up saying cricket is life but family is also important. He added, by the time a cricketer retires, he is 38-39 and suggested that the India opener will retire before that. Warner and Rohit also spoke about the importance of spending time with family and staying home during the mother’s day due to the lockdown enforced to withstand the pandemic.

"Being with family is so important sometimes, it’s hard to explain when we’re out there playing that family is so important for us because when we grow up in India it’s actually like that when we grow up we say cricket is life, there is so much beyond that you cricket finishes when you’re what 38-39. I don’t know when will you finish but I will finish before that,” Rohit Sharma told David Warner.

Rohit Sharma and Warner's Facebook live

During the session, the players opened up about various things including Warner's new-found love for TikTok. Interestingly, Warner also spoke about the role of openers in the game and how they pave an easier path for the next batsman to take the crease.

During the live session, Warner remarked, "At the end of the day, we (him and Rohit Sharma) make Smith and Kohli because we take the shine off the ball. Its the hardest job in the world. It's like being the President or the Prime Minister. You open the batting, you're like a guinea pig."

The Australian opener referred to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, who are widely regarded as the best batsmen in the world and a part of the 'fab 4' group.

