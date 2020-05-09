David Warner Claims He And Rohit Sharma As Openers Make Batting Easy For Kohli And Smith

Australia's ace opener David Warner engaged in a candid conversation with India's heavyweight batsman Rohit Sharma over a Facebook live session on Friday. During the session, the players opened up about various things including Warner's new-found love for TikTok. Interestingly, Warner also spoke about the role of openers in the game and how they pave an easier path for the next batsman to take the crease.

'It's like being the President'

During the live session, Warner remarked, "At the end of the day, we (him and Rohit Sharma) make Smith and Kohli because we take the shine off the ball. Its the hardest job in the world. It's like being the President or the Prime Minister. You open the batting, you're like a guinea pig."

READ | David Warner Reveals Who Introduced Him To TikTok On Instagram Live Chat With Rohit Sharma

The Australian opener referred to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, who are widely regarded as the best batsmen in the world and a part of the 'fab 4' group. Warner believes that since the openers face the new ball, they face the ball when it's difficult to. They also help in taking off the shine, eventually making it better for the following number three batsman who comes to play.

READ | David Warner Points Out Similarity With Virat Kohli, Says That's What Drives Their Passion

Warner speaks about TikTok and his one-year cricket ban

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain revealed that he found out about TikTok because of his daughter who downloaded it and was playing on it when he saw it for the first time.

David Warner while talking to Rohit Sharma said that few of his teammates showed funny videos to him and that is when he thought of posting videos himself to put some smiles on people's faces. The two opening batsmen also discussed Warner's one-year ban from cricket after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. David Warner said even though it was challenging for him, he enjoyed some quality time with his family before he could finally train and play the game.

READ | Rohit Sharma Reveals Why Mumbai Indians Prepare A Special Strategy For RCB Each Season

David Warner was supposed to make a comeback as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad this year taking the reign back from Kane Williamson, who led the team in his absence. Similarly, Rohit Sharma was expected to lead Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition, however, the IPL 2020 season has been postponed keeping in mind the coronavirus restrictions and no further date has been announced by the BCCI.

READ | Virat Kohli Hopes Of Cricket Being Played Behind Closed Doors, Shares What Will Be Missed