David Warner Reveals Who Introduced Him To TikTok On Instagram Live Chat With Rohit Sharma

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, people are confined inside their homes including celebrities and sportsperson, who had it not been for the restrictions would have been travelling the globe for their work. However, many are still finding ways to keep themselves occupied and their fans engaged amid the crisis.

Australian cricketer David Warner is one such example, who with his incredibly humourous videos has become a sensation on popular video streaming platform TikTok.

David Warner has become a TikTok star while posting videos of himself and his family doing all sorts of things, from dance numbers on Bollywood songs to producing sound effects with a wine glass attached to his forehead.

Recently, while talking to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain revealed that he found out about TikTok because of his daughter who downloaded it and was playing on it when he saw it for the first time.

David Warner while talking to Rohit Sharma said that few of his teammates showed funny videos to him and that is when he thought of posting videos himself to put some smiles on people's faces.

Ball-tampering, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and more

David Warner and Rohit Sharma talked at length on cricket and other subjects including how, because of them, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith went on to become the two modern-day greats of the sport.

"People say Kohli and Smith are the best in the world. But we make Smith and Kohli because we take the shine off the ball. We have got an important job as openers," David Warner jokingly told Rohit Sharma.

The two opening batsmen also discussed Warner's one-year ban from cricket after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. David Warner said even though it was challenging for him, he enjoyed some quality time with his family before he could finally train and play the game.

David Warner made a swashbuckling come back into the international arena by becoming the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and then helping his team reach the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final. He finished the World Cup as the second-highest run-scorer with 647 runs, just below Rohit Sharma who had 648 runs in his kitty making him the top scorer in the tournament.

David Warner was supposed to make a comeback as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad this year taking the reign back from Kane Williamson, who led the team in his absence. However, the IPL 2020 season has been postponed keeping in mind the coronavirus restrictions and no further date has been announced by the BCCI.

