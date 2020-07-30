Australian Restaurant Bans Local Pair Of Emus For Stealing Food From Guests

In a bizarre incident, a pair of otherwise friendly emus have been banned from a small restaurant in Australia for causing a ruckus inside the business establishment.

According to the reports, these birds were caught stealing toast from the customers and defecating in the restaurant premises. As per the international media reports, the two emus, Kevin and Carol, are a tourist attraction in the tiny town of Yaraka in western Queensland.

Food stealing Emus

Emus are large flightless birds and measure over 6-and-a-half feet tall. As per the reports, last week the pair began entering the restaurant in the Yaraka Hotel and stealing food from customers.

Gerry Gimblett, the hotel's co-owner, is reported to have said that the emu pair steal food from customers and have been noticed sticking their heads in and pinch toast out of the toaster. However, as per reports, the main reason the birds have been banned is for their droppings, which are enormous and foul-smelling.

To keep the animals out, the restaurant is reported to have installed a piece of rope across the hotel’s entrances which the emus are yet to learn how to duck.

