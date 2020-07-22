Ranveer Singh's post relatable for homebird-wanderlust mix, Alia Bhatt calls it 'best'

Ranveer Singh has not been one of the most active celebrities on social media during the lockdown, with occasionally posting for his fans. With Deepika Padukone claiming that he could sleep for 20 hours at a stretch, one can assume that the lack of shoots has given him some time to relax. However, it seems the actor is now finally getting into the groove of his pre-lockdown phase, with back-to-back posts in the last few days.

READ: Ranveer Singh's Latest 'Aur Bataao' Photo Has Celebs More Interested In His 'kala Chashma'

After sharing Deepika’s latest designed look for him, Ranveer was in a light-hearted mode on Wednesday. The Gully Boy star first shared a selfie of himself and asked his fans what they were up to.

His next post on the same day was a throwback picture, dressed in all-white attire, but one that’d be most relatable for the homebird-waterlust combinations. Ranveer wrote how much he loved his sofa, referring to how much he loved to stay at home, but at the same time, the ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie justified his travel eagerness as well.

Here’s the post

His Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt called it ‘best’, along with a flame emoji.

Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon and Surbhi Jyoti too were very impressed by the post. Check out their reactions:

READ:"Who Took The Picture?": Deepika Padukone Hilariously Asks On Ranveer's Man Bun Look

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer’s ‘83 is set to be one of the major releases in the theatres amid many producers releasing their films on streaming platforms. The actor plays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. The movie, also starring Deepika, who is also one of the producers, is reportedly gearing up for release around Christmas.

READ:Deepika Padukone Styles Ranveer Singh's Hair; Celebs Agree Over 'Very Mifune' Reference

READ:Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Will Steal Your Heart In This BTS Clip Of ‘Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.