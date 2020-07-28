Scientists Develop Artificial Intelligence To Identify Individual Birds, Read Details

Artificial intelligence can be trained to identify individual birds as opposed to the human brains, which cannot perform the task, a study demonstrated. The study published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution shows that artificial intelligence can be trained to identify birds individually if thousands of labeled images of birds are fed to the computer. According to reports, after the training of the AI with images of individual birds, the computer displayed an impressive accuracy when showed new images of animals they had not seen before.

Facebook-like AI

As per reports, the AI was trained with images of a wild population of great tits and captive populations of zebra finches. The study says that the AI showed an accuracy of 90 percent when showed new images of great tits and 87 percent when showed new images of zebra finches. The company said that the AI operates in a similar fashion as Facebook's artificial intelligence does when it uses million of pictures of humans to identify them individually. However, the study also mentioned that unlike Facebook where users themselves provide their images, acquiring labeled pictures of animals is very difficult and has proven to be a roadblock in the research.

Researchers, however, are overcoming this challenge by installing camera traps and sensors to acquire images of individual birds. The technology can help in the studying of wild animals reliably and can help researchers identify them individually as humans are unable to perform this task. Currently, animals are identified through microchips or tags that are implanted or attached to them by humans.

(Image Credit: AP)

