‘Incredibly Pure’: Harmonious Interaction Between Dog And Bird Leaves Netizens In Awe

Cute animal videos always tend to leave netizens heart warmed and yet again a clip showcasing the relationship between a bird and a dog has left internet users in awe. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a doggo and a birdie engaging in harmonious interaction.

In the clip, one can see a Pitbull, named Franklin, peacefully sleeping. While Franklin is enjoying his afternoon nap and basking in the glory of sun rays, a white-feathered bird name veto is seen chilling around him. The little birdie is also seen holding a paper with its beak and trying to draw Franklin’s attention. However, the dog seemed to be unfazed as he patiently lets veto carry whatever he is doing.

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. With nearly 28,000 views and thousands of likes, netizens just couldn’t get over how Franklin was so patient even though Veto tried his hardest to draw his attention. While one internet user wrote, “This was a great video to teach me about the word patience today! Franklin shows such restraint!! What a cool animal relationship,” another added, “That dog has the patience of a saint”. A Twitter user also joked and wrote, “me trying to get people to read my screenplay”.

Cockatoos always look like they have very important work to do. Nobody knows what it is except for them. But it is CLEARLY very important. — brucine (@twistupgirl) July 20, 2020

me trying to get people to read my screenplay — Googliata at yo head (@HumbertoGooglia) July 20, 2020

This is incredibly pure and exactly what I needed this monday morning. Thank you! — ya girl (@scusemyfrenchhh) July 20, 2020

This is like the annoying child when mom just wants to sleep. Such patience. 💕💕 — Charlie Mcpoodle (@CharlieMcpoodle) July 20, 2020

Veto always makes my day. Hiding his secret paper under Franklin. 😹 — That’s Mrs. Dunning-Kruger to you (@ortsky) July 20, 2020

It’s more like ‘Look! I’ve brought us paper to play with! Play with me’ — Katie Booth (@KatieBoo0903) July 20, 2020

That dog is a saint! And the bird is neurotic. 🤪 What is he trying to do? — Kenneth Lunsford (@LunsfordKenneth) July 21, 2020

