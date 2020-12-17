Australian Woman Rescues Her Dog From Brown Sea Foam As Storm Batters Northeast Coast

As heavy rains and gusty winds pummelled Australia’s northeast coast, a sea of brown foam swallowed up a pet dog until its owner miraculously found it. The rescue mission unfolded on camera and the video has now taken the internet by storm. In the clip, the pet owner was caught wading through the muck at Gold Coast’s Snapper Rocks in Byron Bay, desperately calling for her dog who had gotten lost in the seafoam.

In the video, the woman could be heard shouting “Hazel! Hazel!” as she searched through the churning brown bubbles, which were as high as her. Several bystanders also joined the woman and helped her search her pet pooch. Fortunately, minutes into the clip, the search ended as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea. The clip ends with the woman successfully seeing her pet dog emerge from the brown foam and taking the pooch safely into her arms.

‘Another example of global warming’

According to BBC, the bizarre seafoam capture in the video is created when impurities, such as salts, natural chemicals and dead plants, are churned together by powerful waves, turning the water into thick, brown bubbles. On December 14, severe rain and high tides battered more than 600 miles of Australia’s eastern coastline. Amidst the torrential downpours, more than 2,000 homes have reportedly lost power and tides as high as 26 feet were recorded.

Meanwhile, the video has been shared on several social media platforms. Netizens were quick to react to the clip and to point out the effects of climate change. While one user wrote, “Ah yes! Another example of how global warming is destroying our planet,” another added, "God bless her for saving the poor thing. Humanity is rare these days”. “I’m a local and live along this beach... Seafoam is not an unusual occurrence at Greenmount, Snapper Rocks or Froggies. When it does occur... the locals take advantage of it and have great fun,” added third.

