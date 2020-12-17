Twitter Brings 'retweet' Option Back, Netizens Welcome News With Hilarious Memes

As the microblogging site, Twitter, informed its users about the restoration of the ‘retweet’ feature on December 16, users, excitedly, launched a meme fest to celebrate the good news. Since Oct. 20, the social media platform had imposed restrictions on the retweet option only allowing users to quote the tweets in order to combat disinformation and unverified claims ahead of the US election. Lindsay McCallum from the Twitter communications team had rolled out a tweet saying “Think before you (re)tweet[.]”

The restrictions were applied across all accounts "that obtained significant engagement.” But with Twitter’s new update about lifting those bans and deemphasizing "quote tweet”, users expressed joy with comical memes, jokes, one-liners welcoming the ‘retweet’ feature that finally made it home. “We’re switching back. You can now choose to Retweet,” the San Francisco-based company informed, sharing the post from October that had announced a clampdown on the Retweet function.

According to Twitter, at the tie of the election, there was an onslaught of tweets meant to incite interference with the election process or with the implementation of election results. And therefore, the company took a drastic step to encourage people to add their own commentary and Quote Tweet that just amplifying a Tweet that could be misleading. Upon restoration of the feature, Twitter explained in a blog post that while the use of Quote Tweets undoubtedly increased, users mostly quoted “single-word affirmations and 70 percent had less than 25 characters.”

Read: Twitter Releases Most Tweeted Emojis In India During The Year 2020, Take A Look

Read: Jack Black Trends On Twitter; Netizens Share MCU Roles They Think He Can Absolutely Nail

We’re switching back. You can now choose to Retweet or Quote Tweet the way you did before. https://t.co/4ZAE6Ax8Vn — Twitter (@Twitter) December 16, 2020

Starting next week, when people attempt to Retweet a Tweet with a misleading information label, they will see a prompt directing them to credible information about the topic before they can amplify it. pic.twitter.com/RCgYTY2OuI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 9, 2020

As we continue to protect the integrity of #Election2020 conversation on Twitter, we're announcing new, significant updates today that will bring more context and encourage thoughtful consideration before Tweeting. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 9, 2020

Netizens launch meme fest

Having bagged one of the most widely used features on Twitter back, a user appealed, “you listened to the people now continue listening and add the edit button.” The comment was accompanied by a side-splitting SpongeBob meme to convey the point. “May we also get folders for our bookmarks,” another joked. “We did it, Joe, it’s back, we’re gonna be able to retweet post like normal again!” Another wrote sharing the US vice president elect’s meme. Many such funny requests about the edit button and memes welcoming the restoration of the retweet flooded the platform as users dropped humour incessantly.

Old retweet method restored!

ASUU Na you remain! pic.twitter.com/M2scCKjWas — New FollowCome Boo 💡 (@Diba_Palace) December 16, 2020

They restored the retweet function back to normal. pic.twitter.com/VWrU99dMif — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) December 16, 2020

Me seeing the restored retweet button pic.twitter.com/AVPD19KN1l — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 17, 2020

Hey everyone the Retweet function has been restored! So stop hijack QUOTE tweeting everyone’s DAMN tweet!



It’s annoying! pic.twitter.com/of1Nyy5gzX — TIMBO💫🧖🏼‍♂️ UNITED WE STAND🙏🧜🏻‍♂️🧚🏼‍♂️ (@TimbosRoses1) December 17, 2020

It's back oooo😭😭😭

Jack has restored our retweet button ooo😭

Thank you Jesus 😭

Who would have thought 😭😭😩😩😩

Hei😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LrOjFYsOEf — Confy️🐺 (@Confy_Luv) December 17, 2020

“We did it Joe, ITS BACK... we’re gonna be able to retweet post like normal again!” pic.twitter.com/Onni8vdYRT — Josh Mitchell (@Oh_My_Josh69) December 17, 2020

I missed this so much..thank God twitter restored the Retweet option 🤧 pic.twitter.com/E0uqnxF5ix — Munchkins⁷ (@MunchkinsKoo) December 17, 2020

you listened to the people now continue listening and add the edit button pic.twitter.com/rsHGZaDf4h — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) December 16, 2020

Read: Smokey Robinson's New Video Leaves Twitter In Splits, Here's What He Said

Read: Elon Musk Faces Trial By Social Media For His Tweet Criticising Use Of Pronouns In Bios

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.