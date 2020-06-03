'Corona Innovation': Auto Rickshaw With Built-in Soap And Water Dispenser Wins Internet

With coronavirus lockdown in place and health authorities recommending special measures to keep oneself away from the transmission, an autorickshaw driver is inspiring people to stay safe with his amazing innovation. Recently, an autorickshaw driver made it to the headlines after he installed a water tap in his vehicle for passengers to wash their hands before boarding. The man from Kerala is deservedly being praised online for his incredible initiative amid the pandemic.

Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says Public Spirit Of Innovation Amid COVID-19 Crisis Has Moved Him

'Corona Innovation'

Indian business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the video of the autorickshaw on Twitter which has since garnered nearly 60,000 views and over 3,300 likes. In the video, one can see an autorickshaw parked near a road and when a passenger approaches, the driver points towards the tap and requests him to wash his hands before boarding. The man then washes his hands with liquid soap and water and then boards the rickshaw.

Read: This Rickshaw-driver's Covid Innovation May Land Him A Job At Anand Mahindra's Companies

Netizens are impressed by the idea and are showering praises on the driver. One user commented, "Self discipline is what we all need today." Some also contributed to the idea with their own suggestions as one user wrote, "Better still if someone can further improvise and makes it a contactless dispensing of water and sanitizer."

Very good....if all take care.. corona will be out — NiteshRunning (@Nitesh9999) June 2, 2020

I love Indian Entrepreneurs ❤️❤️❤️ — #MissingHugs Shaheeda Abdul Kader (@saq3) June 2, 2020

Super but the moment they open the tap or squeeze the sanitiser from top is what is risky as force is applied. Good if the driver only operates . Great effort. — Abhishek Dutt (अभिषेक दत्त) (@duttabhishek) June 2, 2020

Innovation at its best 🙌🙌. — kartik hemant jain (@kartikkj007) June 2, 2020

Excellent initiative, hope our Mumbai autowalas follow the precedent . . 👍👍 — ιѕнωαя ѕнαямα (@ishwarsha27) June 2, 2020

Read: From PPE Boxes To Surgical Masks, Indian Armed Forces' Innovations Bolster Covid Battle

Read: Gautam Gambhir Lauds Latest 'hands Free Sanitizer Innovation' In India, Watch Video



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.