Gautam Gambhir Lauds Latest 'hands Free Sanitizer Innovation' In India, Watch Video

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the lives around the world but also major sporting events as well. Coming to India, the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing day-by-day and that is why not only the government but also the players are coming forward to help the people that are affected by the coronavirus. Among the Indian athletes, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is also an MLA representing the ruling party of the country, came forward to help those affected in Delhi. He also lauded the Indian forces, who joined hands against coronavirus.

Gautam Gambhir lauds Indian forces on Twitter

Gautam Gambhir shared a video on his personal Twitter handle where he congratulated the Indian forces for developing a hands-free sanitizer mechanism in order to fight coronavirus. Here the video

Innovation, thy name is Indian Forces!!

Supercool hand sanitising mechanism!!

Great job!! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/t2EghPgpY5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 24, 2020

Gautam Gambhir donates money to support coronavirus patients

The Gautam Gambhir BJP stint began when he joined the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Gambhir, on Monday, announced a donation of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund in order to provide the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus. Gautam Gambhir, in his tweet, posted an image of the letter he wrote to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he requested him to let the officers in charge tell him about the requirements for coronavirus patients.

IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir history with Delhi Capitals

Gautam Gambhir became a part of the Delhi franchise in the inaugural IPL of 2008 and played for them until 2010. In 2011, Gambhir was signed by KKR, leading the side to two IPL trophies. In 2018, Gambhir made his way back to the Capitals but only captained the side for six matches before he sat out and let the young Shreyas Iyer lead the side. Gambhir then announced his retirement from cricket. Gambhir has scored 1182 runs for the Capitals in 46 matches. It was reported in late 2019 across Indian publications that the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure includes a 10% stake equivalent to approximately to ₹100 crore in the Delhi Capitals team.

