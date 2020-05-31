Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says Public Spirit Of Innovation Amid COVID-19 Crisis Has Moved Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his radio programme Mann Ki Baat hailed Indian innovations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking the example of Rajendra Yadav - a farmer from Bihar who converted his tractor into a sanitisation machine, PM Modi said that such innovations in the face of the unprecedented crisis has touched his heart. PM Modi mentioned a host of other innovative ideas people have been putting to use to maintain social distancing.

PM Modi even praised educational institutions for switching to digital medium for classroom teaching and hailed them for improvising ways to keep up the academic calendars and carry forward learning as schools and college remain shut for the safety of students and staff.

PM Modi emphasised on the importance of innovation and termed it as an essential component in the evolution of human lives and, in this case, overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. Terming innovation as the need of the hour, PM Modi hailed it as an important tool to win the battle against coronavirus.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Extends Lockdown Till June 30; Active Cases At 86,422

PM Modi hails the use of innovation

"इसी तरह, मैं social media में कई तस्वीरें देख रहा था । कई दुकानदारों ने, दो गज की दूरी के लिए, दुकान में, बड़े pipeline लगा लिए हैं, जिसमें, एक छोर से वो ऊपर से सामान डालते हैं, और दूसरी छोर से, ग्राहक, अपना सामान ले लेते हैं ।"

- पीएम श्री @narendramodi.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/qUe9SDHMCl — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) May 31, 2020

READ | Tamil Nadu Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 30 Even As Centre Plans Phased 'Unlock 1'

READ | Arjun Munda: 'Over 4,000 Tribal Students Provided With Scholarship Through DBT'

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, May 31. As India's coronavirus tally reached 1,82,143, PM Modi said that while Shramik special trains have been initiated and flight services have resumed, citizens must follow social distancing norms and wear masks at all times. He also appealed to people to stay at home as much as possible.



READ | Mann Ki Baat: From Atmanirbhar Package To Covid Battle To Locusts- PM Modi's Full Address