Azim Premji Always Believed 'he Was A Trustee Of His Wealth', His Son Shares Philosophy

EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Research Institute released its ranking of top 100 philanthropists in India, where Azim Premji of Wipro emerged as the most generous man, occupying the first position with eye-opening donations of Rs. 22 crore per day. The list ranked Premji, the former chairman of Wipro, in the first position with contributions totaling Rs. 7,904 crore between April 2019-March 2020.

Premji's son tweets His Philosophy

Taking to Twitter, Premji's son Rishad spoke about his father's philosophy on wealth. Rishad shared the list and wrote that Azim Premji has always believed that he was just a trustee of his wealth and never the owner. Azim Premji is known for his philanthropic work as in 2013 he became the first Indian to sign The Giving Pledge and agreed to give away half of his wealth in donations.

My father has always believed that he was a trustee of his wealth and never it’s owner. Being part of the communities in which we live and work is also a core part of Wipro. pic.twitter.com/TiDL58S23M — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) November 11, 2020

Last year, Premji had ranked second on the EdelGive and Hurun India list with donations of Rs. 453 crore, but in 2020 by contributing over Rs. 7,000 crore his donations jumped 17-fold. Premji dethroned Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies to become the most generous Indian this year. Nadar this year ranked second on the list with donations of Rs. 795 crore. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani retained his third rank with donations of Rs. 458 crore.

This year, the education sector topped again as the preferred choice of philanthropists for donations with Rs. 9,324 crore directed toward the cause. The health sector took the passenger's seat with 84 philanthropists donating Rs. 667 crore in 2019. 28 philanthropists entered the list for the first time this year, with the most noted entry being SD Shibulal of Infosys, who donated Rs. 32 crore.

