Vijay Deverakonda Donates Rs 10 Lakh; Helps People Affected By Rains

After veteran actor Mahesh Babu, Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda has come forward to contribute his bit to CMRF after Hyderabad suffered the brunt of the damage due to heavy rainfall. Numerous people have suffered in this disastrous act and to help them, celebrities from the South are coming together to contribute their bit. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and shared that he has donated Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund. Keep reading to know more:

Vijay Deverakonda donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM relief fund

Leading actors of the Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have recently come forward to announce their contributions for relief works in Hyderabad, and Vijay Deverakanda is one of them. Sharing the news, the actor wrote, "We came together for Kerala...We came together for Chennai. We came together for the Army..We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona...This time our city and our people need a helping hand.. Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF." (sic).

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Tollywood actors donating for relief fund in Hyderabad floods

Besides Vijay, Mahesh Babu has also donated Rs 1 crore to help the affected families, Sharing the post, he wrote, "The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families." (sic)

The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who also came forward to help people tweeted, "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO." (sic)

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

Moreover, Chiranjeevi Konidela also emerged as a helping hand. Sharing the helpful news, the actor wrote, "The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy" (sic).

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

On the work front

Talking about the professional front, currently, the Ye Mantram Vesave actor is in Europe for a getaway. Vijay is expected to return to India to resume the shooting of his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, Fighter, with actor Ananya Panday. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is jointly produced by him and Charmme Kaur.

