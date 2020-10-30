Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 To Borat 2's Babysitter's City Community

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays the lead in the mockumentary film Borat 2 (also referred to as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), recently donated $100,000 to Jeanise Jones' Oklahoma City Community on behalf of her. Jeanise Jones played the babysitter in the sequel of Borat that released on October 23 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The money donated by Sacha Baron Cohen on behalf of Jones would be then distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones' request. The money would be given for food, shelter and any other needs that Jones' community may have.

Jeanise Jones in Borat 2

Jeanise Jones quickly became a star after she appeared as Borat 2's babysitter for Tutar. The role of Tutar is played by Maria Bakalova, who portrays Borat's teen daughter in the film. It was later reported that Jones actually believed that the girl was 15 years old and she was being sent off to get married to a much older man, she later found out that the actor was actually 24 yeara old. Pastor Derrick Scobey had earlier set up a GoFundMe foundation for Jones that has collected over $127,000 in donations as of now. According to the People's portal, Pastor was grateful that Cohen was donating for the church's community outreach facility. The pastor has opened up the foundation, to help Jones, who is currently unemployed due to COVID.

Amazon Prime Video’s recent release, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, popularly known as Borat 2 focuses on another fictional character created by Sacha Baron Cohen named Borat Sagdiyev. The movie was produced and co-written by Sacha Baron. In the movie, his character Borat is a journalist from Kazakhstan who travels in the US to make documentaries by shooting his interactions with Americans. This movie was a huge hit among the audience and was also nominated for the Academy Awards. Sacha also received a Golden Globe award for his role in Borat. The film was released on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. It is also considered as one of the controversial movies of all time. Borat 2 cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Margaret Sagdiyev, Maria Bakalova as Tutar Sagdiyev, Dani Popescu, Johnny the Monkey, Tom Hanks, Manuel Vieru, Rita Wilson, Jason Woliner, and many others.

Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth is currently estimated to be $160 million according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. His film career as an actor has a major contribution to his net worth. He has played many fictional characters such as Ali G, Borat, Nobby, to name a few. His popular films include movies like The Dictator, Hugo, Grimsby, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Jolly Boys’ Last Stand, Punch, to name a few.

