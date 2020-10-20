Nagarjuna Donates ₹50 Lakhs To Telangana CM Relief Fund To Support Flood-hit Families

A couple of days ago, Telangana's Hyderabad city was hit by massive rainfall which led to major devastation across the city. Over 50 people are said to have lost their lives because of the floods that swept away vehicles as well as several colonies. While the capital city of Telangana deals with a major crisis, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) announced a package of ₹550 crores for the lives affected due to Hyderabad floods.

Soon after KCR announced the Telangana CM Relief Fund, several celebrities of the South Indian film industry extended their support by donating huge amounts to the relief fund. To support the government of Hyderabad in helping out as many flood-hit families as they can, celebrities including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda have lent a helping hand to the CM. Now, joining the bandwagon is veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna donates ₹50 Lakhs to Telangana CM Relief Fund

On October 20, 2020, Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna took to his Twitter handle to commend the efforts taken by the Chief Minister of Hyderabad to help individuals whose lives have been devastated due to Hyderabad floods. Furthermore, the 61-year-old also announced that he will be contributing a sum amount of a whopping ₹50 Lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund on Twitter. Nagarjuna wrote, "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the lives of people in Hyderabad." He continued, "Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief". He also stated, "Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO (sic)".

Check out the tweet shared by Nagarjuna below:

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

For the unversed, through the Telangana CM Relief Fund, K Chandrashekar Rao will be providing all the flood-hit families which reside in the low-lying areas with ₹10,000 as an immediate relief to the devastation caused by Hyderabad floods. Along with financial support, the government has also assigned state police as well as disaster response force to work 24/7 for conducting relief operations across the city. Meanwhile, apart from Nagarjuna, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi donated ₹1 crore as a contribution to the relief fund. In addition to him, superstar Mahesh Babu also donated ₹1 crore while Jr NTR donated ₹50 Lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.

