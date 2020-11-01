Lalu Yadav Calls NDA 'trouble Engine': 'Where Was Double Engine During Migrant Crisis?'

Lashing out PM Modi's 'Double engine vs Double Yuvraj' jibe, jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav on Sunday, termed the BJP-JDU combination a 'trouble engine' not 'double engine'. Reminding how the NDA government had firmly maintained that students and labourers from Bihar must stay where they are as bringing them back via buses, will 'flout the principles of lockdown', Yadav asked 'where was this double engine during the lockdown?'. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Lalu Yadav: 'Where was double engine?'

यह ड़बल इंजन नहीं ट्रबल इंजन है।



लॉकडाउन में फँसे मज़दूरों को वापस लाने के वक़्त ड़बल इंजन कहाँ था? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 1, 2020

PM Modi: 'Double engine vs double Yuvraj'

Earliier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that e Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are only fighting to save their throne, addressing his poll rally in Chhapra. Taking an apparent jibe at Tejashwi over 'Jungle Raj', PM Modi said that the double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and alleged that 'two Yuvarajs' are fighting to save their thrones. Further recounting the fate of Congress in UP, PM Modi said, “NDA defeated ‘double-double Yuvraj’ in UP polls; the ‘double-double Yuvraj’ will meet the same fate in Bihar.”

Tejashwi: 'Laluji free on Nov 9'

At a joint-rally with Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav said that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in jail due to conviction in Fodder scam cases, will get bail on November 9 - on Tejashwi's birthday and the next day, November 10 is Nitish's bidai (Farewell) - the day of poll results. On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports.

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 percent.