Arnab Fires Open Invite For One On One Interview To Param Bir Singh, Read His Letter Here

In light of the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's continuing bid to intimidate and harass Republic Media Network and the network's steadfast resolve to not cede even an inch, Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has issued an invitation to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to participate in a one-on-one, live, unedited interview with him.

"As your personally publicised and highly questionable investigation continues into the TRP case matter, I am writing to you to officially invite you to a one-on-one interview with me. I propose an unedited LIVE one-on-one interview that will be broadcast across our television channels and digital platforms, with significant pre-promotions and multiple play outs," writes Arnab in a letter to Param Bir Singh.

In the letter, Arnab Goswami has offered Param Bir Singh an opportunity to explain the allegations that the latter had floated in a press conference where all but Republic's journalists were allowed. Following this, an ever-escalating witch-hunt was launched that has drawn condemnation from across the country and even abroad for its Emergency-esque attempt to persecute free press even as the allegations themselves have been thoroughly defeated piece-by-piece.

"Since we believe that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain/publicly atone/clarify, I will give you an opportunity to answer these allegations and other questions face-to-face and one-on-one. Should there be an iota of truth and integrity in your investigation, I urge you to take up the challenge and face me in an unedited interview instead of directly or indirectly planting fake stories and giving interviews to pliable media. For your reference, a proposed line of questioning for the said interview will be aired on our broadcast channels and uploaded on our digital platforms from time to time," reads Arnab Goswami's letter.

Arnab Goswami's full letter to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

@CPMumbaiPolice We believe that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain/publicly atone/clarify. Here is Arnab Goswami's invitation to you for a one-on-one unedited LIVE interview. We look forward to your reply. pic.twitter.com/2NdhsW4Zx2 — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2020

Read: Bengaluru: Journalists Protest Against Maharashtra Govt's Witch Hunt Against Republic

Read: Hansa Exposes ‘money-trail’ Claim, Slams Allegation Of Illegal Transaction With Republic

Read: Auditors Clear Hansa Vision-Republic Deal, Watch Arnab’s Message As Fake Case Falls Apart