Baby Chef Cade's Video Goes Viral As He Can't Stop Eating The Cookie Ingredients, Watch

The internet is full of viral videos of adorable babies. These videos are sure to leave the viewers amazed at how babies can do such cute yet hilarious things. Recently, a video of a baby chef video is doing the rounds on the internet. This baby chef viral video has left a lot of netizens laughing. Here is a look at the trending video of the baby chef.

The baby chef viral video

A twitter user recently shared a video of a Baby helping his nana bake cookies. The baby is 2 years old and his name is Cade. His Instagram page called 'littlechefcade' is very popular. His mother shares his video cooking certain dishes on social media. In the recent viral video, Baby chef Cade is cooking with a special guest, his grandma. Cade and his nana came in front of the camera to make chocolate chip cookies. The cute baby video is hilarious because any time nana turned away, the baby chef snuck his sticky fingers into the bowl to grab the ingredients of the cookies. Sometimes he grabbed a handful of sugar or a whole stick of butter. His Nana is having a tough time keeping him away from eating all the ingredients. See the viral video here:

Netizens react on baby bear viral video

The video went viral within a few hours. Twitter users have given mixed reactions to the video. Some of them were in the awe of the baby chef in the trending video. Others were annoyed by the fact that the child is being bullied. Some found the video annoying because of Baby Chef Cade's behaviour. Netizens replied to and retweeted the tweet in huge numbers. A twitter user showed concern towards the child asking if he is okay and calls him a 'smol' monster.

IS HE OKAY omg dis a smol monster 😭😭 https://t.co/GWy2pwlWIJ — Iffah (@iffahbam) September 7, 2020

Another Twitter says that its the best thing that she has seen today. She is in awe of the baby chef. take a look:

Best thing I’ve ever seen😭😭 https://t.co/Jxf5J1ui2U — Daisy K (@daisy_kilbee) September 7, 2020

A Twitter user says that this viral video is a great reminder to never eat anything that children have helped make. The user likened the video to birth control as the user will never want one. Take a look:

a great reminder to never eat anything a child "helped" make



also this video is my new birth control https://t.co/xHs1nixl7C — Maia Schoenberg (@maia_scho) September 7, 2020

A twitter user referred to her daughter while tweeting. She says, "That's exactly what my daughter does..too cute and funny..everything goes in their mouth".

That's exactly what my daughter does..too cute and funny..everything goes in their mouth 👄 . https://t.co/KIFBFEPO22 — Ashley..!! (@40b995a840ed4b7) September 7, 2020

Till now the viral video of the baby chef has received more than 128.7k retweets and comments on twitter. More than 400k twitter users have liked the viral video. In terms of viewership, the video has been watched by close to 12.1 million people on Twitter.

