Comedian Uncle Roger Reviews Jamie Oliver's Egg Fried Rice In Hilarious Viral Video; WATCH

YouTuber Uncle Roger is back with yet another hilarious video that has gone viral again. In the video, Uncle Roger is seen reacting to professional Jamie Oliver making ‘asian dish’ egg fried rice. Uncle Roger gave his honest opinion regarding the recipe and revealed whether or not the Asians actually made it the way chef Jamie Oliver was making it in the recipe video.

Uncle Roger reviews Jamie Oliver's egg fried rice

The 10-minute long video has been viewed by over 15 lakh people in just one day. The video shows how disappointed Uncle Roger was in Jamie Oliver, who is an acclaimed chef as he was not making the ‘Asian dish’ in authentic Asian style. Uncle Roger seemed very sad as he narrates what all did the chef do wrong while cooking the fried rice.

Uncle Roger started the video by explaining that he would be reviewing the recipe of egg fried rice by Jamie Oliver. Uncle Roger also revealed that he had high hopes from the chef as Jamie Oliver has a very popular restaurant chain. However, at the very start of the video, Roger is in despair as the chef uses olive oil, something which Asians do not use in their dishes.

The YouTuber revealed that egg fried rice was not a side dish contrary to what chef Jamie had said in the recipe video. From the beginning to the end, there were many things that Jamie Oliver did wrong and made uncle Roger ‘Hate’ the fried rice video. When Oliver put chilli jam in the fried rice, Roger went on to say, “Is this how you trick white people to eating chilli"?

He claimed that Asians put chilli sauce and no jam. He was further disappointed with how Oliver scrambled the tofu on the fried rice. Uncle Roger explained that the Asians like to maintain the shape of the tofu. He further said that they cut them in proper pieces and not “tear it like paper”.

As Oliver was serving the dish, Roger did not like how he put olive oil on the bowl as well. Roger said in the video that Asians do not use olive oil like the whites. Coming to the final review of the dish, Uncle Roger was not happy with the wet texture of the rice. Watch the video below.

Image credits: screengrab from @mrnigelng Youtube video

