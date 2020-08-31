Viral Video Shows Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Making A Room Full Of Kids Dance: Watch

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The late actor was widely known for portraying T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He is considered as an inspiration for many thanks to the splendid the work that he has done. Currently, an old video is making rounds on the internet that shows some kids’ excitement when they were about to see Black Panther.

Reactions before watching Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther

Netizens having been paying their tribute and remembering Chadwick Boseman by sharing his old videos and pictures. The late actor’s performance in Black Panther is said to be a milestone as people of colour, especially kids, looked up to him as their hero. Now, a user on Twitter shared an old video in which, children are seen celebrating and dancing before they watch Black Panther.

The said video shows several kids dancing and expressing their excitement. They are showing their dancing moves as the video is recorded. The user claims that it was shot when the children were about to see Black Panther. Check out the video below.

Best thing you'll see today: This was the reaction of kids when they were about to see Black Panther. The amount of happiness and joy Chadwick Boseman brought to Black communities can't be expressed in words. He was a hero, both on and off the screen.



pic.twitter.com/D2K0LdTMGt — Sankul (@s3nkul) August 29, 2020

Soon after the tweet, the video went viral on the internet. People praised Chadwick Boseman’s work and the examples that he set. The video has crossed more than 12 million views. It has currently passed 453 retweets and comments with 2.3k likes. Take a look at a few replies on the video.

This is everything ❤ — Minathi (@Minathi_m) August 29, 2020

He brought happiness to all communities, his portrayal in 42 as Jackie Robinson was immense. Black Panther was ground breaking and fantastic. This guy was on a path to make to great things. It is such a shock and with sadness that he has passed. This video shows his legacy. — Jonathan Pearce (@J_C_Pearce) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. After appearing in a short role, he played the lead in Black Panther (2018), becoming the first actor of colour to essay a lead character in the MCU. Boseman later reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). All four movies crossed $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. He was applauded for his performance as 'The King of Wakanda'. The late actor has also said to voice the animated series What If…? which is yet to arrive on Disney+ platform. In it, instead of T’Challa / Black Panther, it is said that he would be seen as Peter Quill / Star-Lord.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Black Panther and s3nkul Twitter

