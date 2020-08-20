Baby Bear's Video Draws Awe & Attention On Twitter As It Jumps On House, Leaves; Watch

The internet is full of viral videos of animals being utterly adorable. These videos are sure to leave the viewers dumbstruck and amazed at how the animals can do such unexpected things. Recently, one such baby bear video is doing the rounds on the internet. This bear viral video has left a lot of netizens confused. Here is a look at the trending video of the baby bear.

The Baby bear viral video

The baby bear video was shared by American basketball player, Rex Chapman on his official Twitter handle. In the baby bear viral video, a baby bear is trying to scale a house. The house from the clip is in the woods and with lush greenery around it. The baby bear video sees him scaling up the balcony of the house. However, the video has left a lot of fans confused and shocked as the baby bear goes away without disturbing the residents of the house.

This unexpected turn of events in the baby bear video has left a lot of people baffled. The baby bear just climbs up the house, and after a few steps, jumps back on the tree in front and climbs down from it. The baby bear then swiftly climbs down from the tree and disappears in the greenery. The trending video was recorded by a person who was inside the house while all of this was happening. Here is a look at the baby bear viral video.

See the baby bear video here

The baby bear video leaves Twitter confused

As the baby bear video was shared on Twitter, it received mixed reactions from people. A lot of people were amazed at how the bear climbed up and then jumped back down. Some of them were also in the awe of the baby bear’s behaviour in the trending video. A lot of people also pointed out that this is the reason why they don’t like to go out for adventures in the wild. Some of them just laughed off at the baby bear video. Here is a look at some of the comments by netizens on this baby bear viral video.

Netizens react on baby bear viral video

It’s like he did that just for fun! — J (@JamesTo77272154) August 20, 2020

Yeaaaa I’m staying in the city from now on pic.twitter.com/2I949t6FjU — NamesKai (@names_kai) August 19, 2020

Great, now 2020 brings us Ninja Bears!!! — Jason (@JaceZ12) August 19, 2020

That bear is letting that family know that they have till sundown to be out of that house cuz it belongs to the bear now — ReyWil (@ReyWil17) August 20, 2020

This. This is the reason I do not go out in nature. — 🌊Cindy_Pas (@Cindy_Pas) August 20, 2020

Till now the baby bear video shared by Rex Chapman has received more than 2200 retweets and comments on Twitter. The video is liked by more than 10,800 netizens. In terms of viewership, the video has been watched by close to 440,000 people on Twitter. Rex Chapman captioned the Baby bear viral video as, “North Carolina: Bearkour. Bears bruh...”.

