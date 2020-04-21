Baby Aces 'flip A Bottle' Challenge, Her Reaction Wins The Internet

An adorable video of a child getting the ‘flip a bottle’ challenge right and then giving an epic reaction has left netizens amused. In the 8-second-long clip, Lylah Rae could be seen seated on the floor playing when she happens to catch a bottle and casually flips it, to her surprise, she manages to get the trick right. Not just that, her expressions to the camera are noteworthy.

The clip was shared by the baby’s mother on Facebook as well as Instagram and has amassed over 6 million views on Facebook. The mother can be heard encouraging the kid after she flips the bottle that lands vertically in its position. The kid can be seen as immensely excited and gleeful for being able to do the challenge successfully. Facebook users lauded the kid’s efforts and called her cute. “I’m glad it was captured and put on the internet”, wrote a user. "The expression,” wrote another user.

Trending challenges amid quarantine

Several such challenges like flip the bottle have been trending on the internet amid the lockdown as users take to social media to post videos accomplishing goals if they are nominated. For instance, the official social media accounts for the J. Paul Getty Museum announced a challenge that took the internet by storm. The Museum challenged people to feel artistically inspired and recreate their favourite artwork while being indoors and practising social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Similarly, a quarantine pillow challenge started about two weeks ago and took the internet by storm. A number of celebrities were seen trying out the pillow dress challenge. The pillow challenge started circulating like wildfire with images of people wearing coloured pillows attached to their body with a belt. The challenge can also be seen paired with a perfect song which goes “I'm bored in the house, I'm in the house bored”. People are taking up this challenge to have a sense of unity while they are all quarantined in their houses.

