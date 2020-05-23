Video: Baby Elephant Climbs A Tree To Fetch Jackfruit, Netizens Call It ‘awwdorable’

As elephants are known for their intelligence and smartness, a video of a tusker plucking a jackfruit from a 25-feet tall tree has taken the internet by storm. Shared on May 23 by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the 25-second short clip has left netizens amazed at the elephant’s action. In the video, the baby elephant can be seen on its hind legs leaning against a tree and plucking the jackfruit.

Tusker climbs a tree to fetch jackfruit.

Intelligence & skill..... pic.twitter.com/APNgs0w1lM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 23, 2020

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than 2,500 times. With nearly 400 likes, internet users called the tusker’s action ‘sustainable development’. One internet user said, “Elephants are exceptionally smart & awwdorable”.

What a fantastic sight. Magical. — Harish Rao (@simpleharish) May 23, 2020

This is called sustainable development, he has the power to break the tree and get the jackfruit. 😊 — Dr Ninja turtles (@DrNinjaturtles1) May 23, 2020

They are really adorable — Neha Tripathi (@nehaparam) May 23, 2020

The hunger, fires everything!! — NARESH SHAMA (@NareshSharma230) May 23, 2020

Very intelligent. — Ramesh Babu (@blahblaw) May 23, 2020

A regular sight

Meanwhile, according to a media report, the video was shot by a forest watcher Bijo Baby. Bijo reportedly said that he was relaxing along with four other workmates near the Kannampally camp shed in the Silent Valley National Park. It was around 6:00pm when he and his team noticed the baby elephant plucking a jackfruit which was at a height of 25 feet near their shed.

While speaking to the media outlet, Bijo also said that after eating the first jackfruit, the tusker plucked the second one too in the same way by raising its front legs stretching full length and grabbing the fruit with its trunk. He also informed that the elephants are fond of jackfruit and they often come out of the wild just to eat the fruit.

