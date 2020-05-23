Trending Memes Of The Week: 'Gulabo Sitabo' And 'Drishyam' Memes Rule The Internet

The virtual world has become the most important platform to interact with the people. People on the internet have been trying to keep themselves entertained through a number of hilarious memes. From a movie dialogue to any people, these memes were created to comment on the recent happenings in the most amusing manner. Here are some of the most shared memes of the week.

Viral memes of the week

Gulabo Sitabo memes

Gulabo Sitabo is an upcoming film that is going to star Bollywood celebrity Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The film was supposed to be released in April this year but was postponed due to the lockdown. The COVID-19 lockdown has stopped the production processes of a number of films.

The makers had released the film’s trailer that has gained a lot of attention. One of the reasons this film is getting a lot of popularity is because of its witty dialogues. People on the internet have been making Gulabo Sitabo memes with famous dialogues from the trailer. One of them happens to be Ayushmann’s dialogue when he refuses to vacate the property.

Users have shared a number of extremely hilarious memes that thas dominated the internet. Another dialogue, ‘hame pata nahi tha ki itne gareeb hai aap” have also made it to numerous memes. Here are some of the popular Gulabo Sitabo memes.

*Comes back from shopping*



Mom: Bill dikha kitne paiso mein aag laga ke aa gaya



Me:#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/O2NL19sfDf — Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) May 22, 2020

My friend asks for the party..

Me :- Mere paas earphone kharid ne tak ke paise nahi hai 🤦‍♂️

*Le my friend :-#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/pyQrJmpDPn — Yash Suhagiya (@yashsuhagiya) May 22, 2020

When mom is watching her

Favorite serial and dad changes

The channel.



Me:#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/UE99Wmycmf — Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) May 22, 2020

#GulaboSitabo

When my goldigger friend asks for money to get his girlfriend for date

Me be like:- pic.twitter.com/UjZNRQHTBb — s.s.s.s_saada (@ssss_saada) May 22, 2020

Drishyam memes

Drishyam managed to gain a lot of attention online this week. The film stars Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rishab Chadha in prominent roles. The film was a massive hit and it managed to get a lot of positive response from critics as well. Netizens have been referring to the film’s plot of how the actors laid emphasis on the day of October 2.

The fans are creating a number of hilarious Drishyam memes that have been doing rounds on the internet. Some people have also shared a number of popular dialogues from the film to create these hilarious Drishyam memes. Here are some of the popular Drishyam memes from the internet.

