Video: Elephant Calf Cries For Milk As Mother Continues To Walk, Netizens In Awe

An adorable video of an elephant baby crying for mother’s milk resurfaced on the internet and left netizens in awe. The short clip shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shows the baby elephant getting a little ‘upset’ when it couldn’t get milk. The 20-second-clip captures a ‘special moment’ where the baby elephant can be seen walking beside the mother tusker, while also trying to suckle the milk. As the mother tusker continues to walk, the baby can then be heard crying as it got agitated.

If you have not heard an elephant baby crying for milk, just see till the end.

A special moment between mom & child💕 pic.twitter.com/QVHqvfIrN2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 9, 2020

According to reports, the video was initially shared back in 2013 by a YouTuber John Saboe. In the caption of the video, Saboe informed that he shot the video in Sri Lanka. While the YoutUbe video received thousands of likes over the years, Nanda’s post has also been viewed nearly 2,000 times.

Netizens surprised to hear baby elephant cry

With several likes and comments, internet users were surprised to hear the baby elephant cry. One user also wrote, “That actually made me jump, lol, because at first, I was thinking that little tweeting in the background was maybe some surprising kind of high-frequency baby elephant whining, SO precious”.

Never heard sir... such a great clip.. thanks fr sharing 😊🙏 — Sravani (@sravani950570) June 9, 2020

Wow, that's great 😳😄 🐘 — Mr. Debajyoti Roy (@ZoologistDRoy) June 9, 2020

Such a beautiful scene. Thanks for sharing. Babies are babies and they need to be treated better always. — kiran (@kirannaga) June 9, 2020

First Time Ever Getting To Hear this kind of Cute Complain... Thank You Sir for Sharing. — Abir Chanda (@AbirChanda5) June 9, 2020

