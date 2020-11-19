Baby Elephant Wins Hearts As It Tries To Hide Behind Light Pole After Being Caught

Animal videos are known to spark joy among humans, and the recent post of a baby elephant testifies to it. An adorable post that is now doing rounds on the internet shows a baby elephant trying to hide behind a light pole after it has been caught eating sugarcane in a field in Thailand. The tweet was shared by one of the netizens named Ankit who revealed about this incident.

As seen in the post, this little baby elephant can be seen putting his head down and hiding is the lamppost. The user also wrote, “In Chiangmai, a baby elephant hid behind a light pole after being caught eating sugarcane in the field. It further read, “Realising that humans were approaching, the baby elephant decided the pole nearby would provide it plenty of cover & that humans wouldn’t notice it if it stood absolutely still”. Check out the post below.

Realising that humans were approaching,baby elephant decided the pole nearby would provide it plenty of cover & that humans wouldn’t notice it if it stood absolutely still. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jm8lWplVLj — Ankit (@ankit_86) November 18, 2020

As soon as the post made its way online, a fan went on to comment on all things nice on the post. One of the Twitter users also noted the post has made their day as they have never seen such a cute post. Many even noted that the baby elephant is the ‘most cutest thing on the planet’. One of the netizens even said that ‘Where’s the elephant? All I see is the pole😋 Jokes apart, this is the cutest thing I’m seeing today’ and many have reposted the post across social media platforms. Check out a few comments below.

Where’s the elephant? All I see is the pole😋

Jokes apart, this is the cutest thing I’m seeing today 😁 — Anezka Fernandes (@anezka_98) November 19, 2020

Awwiee, this is sweetest thing to see. Also, at least an attempt was made 😌 — Brandon Fernandes (@brandonferns_07) November 19, 2020

Seems like this is not the only elephant post that has been making rounds on the internet. Earlier, a video showing a two-month-old elephant calf attempting to take down his elder brothers and sisters left the internet in a frenzy. Sheldrick Trust, an organization that rescues and rehabilitates elephants on the African continent, shared the almost one-minute clip on Instagram. Alongside the rib-tickling video, they wrote that Lapa, the calf, was a little threat" as his innocence mischief was hailed. "He might only be two months old, but he's got all the swagger of a full-grown bull," they said. Watch the video below.

