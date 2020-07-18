Woman Cooks 67 Items For Her Son-in-law And Other Top Viral News Of This Week

As the lockdown continues in many countries around the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are glued to their mobile phones to find updates about the same. But that's not it, apart from the coronavirus news, some other news is also making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens stunned. Here's a look at what made the week's top viral news.

A woman cooks 67 items for her son-in-law

After cooking a lavish five-course meal to pamper her son-in-law, a woman from Andhra Pradesh became an internet sensation. While cooking 67 items, a netizen shared a woman's video showing her preparations, in which she can be seen. Right from the welcome drink to the starters to the desserts, the woman's actions have won hearts on the internet. Watch the video below.

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

Human tricks cat into eating cabbage

Recently, a hilarious video of a cat playing with a string until she realised that the string it had clenched in its teeth is actually a cabbage. The video was shared on Reddit by the user named ‘Kimcheeandeggs’, the video was captioned as, “The moment he realizes it’s cabbage, not the string”. This post has left the internet in splits as they soon left several comments and likes on the post. Take a look at the video below.

Also read | Mother Elephant Gets Angry On Its Baby For Playing In Water For Too Long; Watch

Mother Elephant gets angry on its Baby

On July 12, a short video clip showing an angry elephant mother with her child playing too long in the water and then overturning the bucket had taken the internet by storm. Indian Forester Susanta Nanda posted a six-second video showing the baby elephant splashing water in a black-coloured tub when the mother overturns the tub with its trunk causing the baby elephant to stand quietly next to his mother. The video garnered over 8.3k likes already. Watch the video below.

Happens with all kids!



Mama gets upset when child plays in water for a long time. pic.twitter.com/7uGszSdO4Y — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2020

Free Palestine trends on Twitter

Several people have complained that Palestine has vanished from both Google Maps and Apple Maps without any official statements from the respective companies. #FreePalestine had also started to trend on Twitter after people noticed that there's "No Palestine" on both Apple and Google maps.

Thousands of internet users not only post screenshots of both mobile apps which do not display any results to 'Palestine' but also share their disappointment with the move when tagging the company's accounts and demanding responses. Check out a few tweets below.

Google and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine from the World Maps. Today Palestine was erased from the maps tomorrow Palestine will be erased from the world. PUT PALESTINE BACK ON THE MAP. 🇵🇸#IStandWithPalestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zMn7EAbvBD — ubs (@_graveyardd) July 16, 2020

Also read | Fearless Baby Elephant To Pani Puri Machine: Here Are Top Viral News Of This Week

Hey Google you made a mistake on your map so I fixed it #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/mHTFYXxm4T — Paki Chulo (@jasimalinaqvi) July 15, 2020

Breaking: (Di jerit) Palestine 🇵🇸 is officially removed from the Google and Apple map! #FreePalestine



Apple maps Google maps pic.twitter.com/kGpwmRDTri — ➡️ (@shahrulxr) July 16, 2020

A students' take on CBSE

An Instagram user's hilarious take on the difference in the curriculum in a video between the Central Board in Secondary Education aka CBSE and the Indian Secondary Education Certificate aka ICSE board has gone viral. The user's rant of more than two minutes ranging from the students' English-speaking habits in both boards to ICSE students borrowing NCERT books from CBSE for exam preparations and not lauding it has left netizens in splits. Watch the video below.

Also read | Human Tricks Cat Into Eating Cabbage, His Reaction Triggers Laughter On Internet

Also read | Good News: From Woman Cooking 67 Items To Amazing Push-up Match, Read Uplifting Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.