Video Of 'fearless' Baby Elephant Chasing Birds Wins Internet | Watch

Social media is full of images and videos of adorable animals that netizens visit to lighten their mood and distract themselves from the unwanted negativity on the internet. One such video is going viral on Twitter, where a baby elephant is winning hearts of tweeples. The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a baby elephant curiously chasing birds in what appears to be a green open field. The goofiness of the baby elephant is making people fall in love with the creature on social media.

Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute.

"Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like a human child," Susanta captioned the video. The 14-second-long clip has garnered more than 13,000 views with netizens terming the video 'adorable' and 'cute'. One user commented, "What could be a better start of d day than this adorable baby elephant video." Another user wrote, "Even the birds understand it's a little one and he needs to play."

In another video that was going viral a few weeks ago, an elephant was recorded playing with a buffalo in the wilds. In the video, a 'naughty elephant' was seen playfully kicking one of the buffalos sitting quietly and minding its own business. The elephant in the video kicks the buffalo and runs away provoking the large bovid to get-up and chase the tusker. The video was so adorable that it managed to garner over 8,700 views in just two hours of being shared on Twitter.

Elephants are extremely playful.

This naughty one just kicks the Buffalo for fun.

