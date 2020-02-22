Baby Frowning At Doctors Immediately After Birth Takes Internet By Storm

A photo of a newborn baby frowning at the doctor who tried to make her cry has taken the internet by storm. The mother, Daiane de Jesus Barbosa had hired a private photographer to capture the birth of her daughter Isabela Pereira de Jesus at Caesarean section on February 13. However, what has become the “iconic moment” is when the doctors started encouraging the baby after birth in order to ensure that her lungs were working.

But, Isabella responded with a frown which has amused the internet users. The photographer, Rodrigo Kunstmann who was there to capture the exact moment told a Brazilian media that the doctors asked the baby to cry before cutting the umbilical cord. According to media reports, Isabella only opened her eyes, but did not cry and when she was further urged, it was followed by her serious expression. However, her frowning face made her an internet sensation.

Since the photographer posted images and videos on Facebook on February 18, they have gone viral. Most people were seen sharing laughs at the baby, others believe she is “mad at doctors”. Many Facebook users also posted about how “she was born without consent” and others joked about how “life is hard” and that “baby is not ready”.

Baby rubbing spaghetti

While Isabella became famous for being angry, another baby took the internet by storm where he rubs spaghetti on his belly. In the clip, which was recorded by his mother Emma Ayers, the baby with down syndrome can be seen giggling as he is happily occupied playing. The clip has gone viral making everyone laugh at Albie’s innocence. Emma shared his video with the charity named 'Positive About Down Syndrome' which had reportedly supported the family after baby Albie was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The charity posted the video on Facebook saying that it was Saturday night treat in the shape of one-year-old Albie who can be seen enjoying his dinner in the video. It further said that the organization, Positive About Down Syndrome provided support to new and expectant parents if the baby is diagnosed with the Down Syndrome condition. The social media users were gushing over his cuteness. A user wrote, “What a wee cutie Albie is, and a lovely smile, too. There's a certain logic to him - the food ends up in the tummy so let's bypass the eating bit.”

