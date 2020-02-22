UK: Young Dad Losing Vision To Diabetes In Race Against Time To See His Baby Born

A young dad from England's port city Hull is in a race against time to see the birth of his daughter, and his partner walking down the aisle in her wedding dress, before he goes completely blind.

Charlie Macaulay, 21, was diagnosed with diabetes when he was just three-years-old. However, the complications with his condition arose last December. Owing to his condition, he developed diabetic retinopathy which leads to rapid deterioration of one's eyesight. Now reportedly blind in his right eye and with poor vision in his left, Macaulay only has two wishes — to see his fiancée Billie Smith in her wedding dress and his second child who is due in July.

Recent complications with illness

Charlie who is a father of one, started having complications when he entered secondary school. According to reports, Charlie visited the doctor last year who told him that his eyesight is going to decline rapidly. Since then he has undergone half-a-dozen operations in just a matter of weeks.

Reports indicate that since December, Charlie has lost vision in his right eye and only has limited vision in his left eye. Charlie and his fiancée, Billie Smith are scheduled to get married in Ma,y and Billie who is pregnant with their second child is due sometime in July.

According to reports, Charlie has admitted that he wants to marry his fiancée as soon as he can and wants to see his little girl before he loses his vision. Charlie has also reportedly admitted that he has been struggling to see with his deteriorated vision and that life has been really tough.

Reports indicate that Charlie has been having trouble seeing his phone screen and even crossing the road. He has also fallen down a few times because he can't see curbs clearly anymore. He is most worried about losing his independence because his vision has deteriorated to a point where he can't go out on his own.

Chalie also wishes to help raise awareness about the implications of diabetes on younger people. Charlie also advocates for mental health because he reportedly suffers from various mental health issues.

Charlie's fiancée Billie and his son Freddie-James have been his constant source of comfort and planning for the upcoming wedding has kept him distracted.

