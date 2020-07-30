Video Of Elephant Hugging Rhinoceros Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'let's Share Love'

A heartwarming video tweeted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda is doing rounds on the internet. The clip which is only 16 seconds long shows an elephant wrapping his trunk around a rhinoceros. Usually, elephants are not considered as friendsly creatures. However, this video depicts the complete opposite.

The video begins when the elephant lifts its trunk and then quickly wraps it around the rhinoceros’ body. The rhinoceros is extremely carefree and is busy feeding himself while the elephant slowly brings his trunk from the back of his body to the front. The video is captioned as “There is something in a simple hug....It always warms the heart. (Elephant hugging the rhino to warm your heart)”. The video has garnered 1.1K likes and 204 Retweets and comments.

There is something in a simple hug....

It always warms the heart💓



( Elephant hugging the rhino to warm your heart) pic.twitter.com/hBfEyhHbcV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2020

People have bombarded the comment section to express themselves. While few people are enquiring as to where was this video shot, others are revealing details on the elephant species. According to a comment on the video, it is an African elephant as African elephants have bigger ears than Asian elephants. The comment read, "It is an African elephant (loxodonta) African elephant have slightly bigger ears than Asian one. Because of subtropical region there is more heat in elephant and to transfer it to surrounding elephants needs large fins. Hence it has large ears and have more blood veins to cool it'. There are also people who speculate that this might end up as a fight between the elephant and the rhino. However, few people are shocked as they have never seen such a loving elephant.

The most lovable creation of God (elephant) . Moral of the story, Let's share love . — will let u know (@justfewmoredays) July 29, 2020

Incredible, not seen such behavioural pattern between Indian Elephant and Rhino. — মৃদুল ফুকন 🇮🇳 मृदुल फुकन 🇮🇳 Mridul Phookan (@justphookan) July 29, 2020

It starts like this and ends in fights. I have seen documentaries where rhinoes and elephants fight aggressively. If the big brother is in Mast it’s all the more dangerous. Common food and habitat makes natural enemies. — Vagabond (@itaxbalu) July 29, 2020

Too cute. — Alka Anand (@AlkaAna66296771) July 30, 2020

Awwww. cute n adorable. 💕💖💗💖💕 — Diya40 (@Diya401) July 30, 2020

which national park is this...Is this in India?? — girish Madanshetti (@Mysticlost1) July 29, 2020

IFS official Susanta Nanda is known for sharing such adorable animal videos. Few days back the official shared a video where a giant python can be seen slowly climbing a water-filled tub with its belly full with the prey it had devoured minutes ago. The video shared the IFS official left the netizens stunned.

(Image Credits: Twitter/susantananda3)

