'Baby Shark' Beats 'Despacito' To Become Most Viewed Video On YouTube With Over 7 BN Views

'Baby Shark' has successfully surpassed the number of views received by 'Despacito' on YouTube. The South Korean company Pinkfong's dance anthem and ultra-catchy children’s song 'Baby Shark' has now claimed the crown of the 'most viewed' video as it has over 7 billion views on the streaming app.

The Spanish language hit ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee broke several records in music streaming when it was released in January 2017. It also became the most streamed song in the world after reaching 659,355,494 views on YouTube. However, the song which also featured Justin Bieber is no longer the most viewed video ever on YouTube as Baby Shark has replaced it.

The song Baby Shark was released in 2016 and went viral across the globe. It has over 22 million likes on YouTube while Pinkfong has more than 40.2 million subscribers on its channel. The song also appeared on the UK's Top 40 song charts and secured 37th place.

The original writer of the song is unclear and it has long been a nursery rhyme. The song became a global sensation after it was recorded by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. The song is in the public domain and not owned by Pinkfong, however, the company was sued in 2019 by children’s songwriter Jonathan Wright. He had recorded a similar version to Pinkfong’s in 2011 and argued that he held the copyright on his own take on the material. No outcome has yet been reported in the case, according to reports.

