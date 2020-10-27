Mr Beast's Most Expensive YouTube Video Says A Lot About His Net Worth

Any average internet user will know who Mr Beast is. The 22-year-old YouTube star has joined the big league of creators on Youtube with his exorbitantly crazy and expensive challenge videos. Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast, has been credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centres around expensive stunts and challenges. Given his crazy antics and expensive videos, many fans would be interested to know how much the YouTuber earns and which was his most expensive video.

Mr Beast reveals which was his most expensive YouTube video

Mr Beast is the man behind one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world with over 45 million subscribers. However, YouTuber’s success has certainly not come cheap. In the latest episode of The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, the YouTube star revealed how the production costs behind his videos had skyrocketed in recent years. It is clear that he is spending fortunes on his YouTube videos.

At the beginning of 2019, fans saw that Mr Beast and his crew ate a steak worth $10,000 to draw in high views on the platform. However $10,000 pales in comparison his most expensive YouTube video ever. When Nadeshot asked him, “What’s the most money you’ve ever spent on one video?” Mr Beast unflinchingly replied saying, “The most we spent was probably $1.2 million.”

This video was Last to Take Hand Off $1,000,000 Keeps It, and then the second place got $30,000. Third place also got a good chunk of change. The video had cost around $40,000 to set up. In his interview, Mr Beast revealed that given the extraordinary cost of his biggest project to date, his earning took a big hit than he and his crew had anticipated. The YouTube star said, “Literally at the end of 2019, our cash flow was low… We had to borrow a little money to keep filming.” In the interview, Mr Beast also revealed that a real-world Battle Royale is still his dream video. There is still some time before this project gets greenlit, but if anybody can pull it off, it would be Mr Beast.

Mr Beast's net worth

Mr Beast’s impressive net worth explains how he spends so much on his videos

A report in Celebrity Net worth portal reveals that Mr Beast is currently worth $8 million. However, the website also suggests that YouTuber’s current net worth might be way higher than this. In a 2018 video titled how I gave away $1,000,000. Mr Beast explained that his parents weren’t very rich. The YouTuber who was 20 years old at the time said that every dollar he has ever made came from YouTube, and YouTube just pays better than one might think.

