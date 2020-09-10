Baby Swan Stuck In Fence Saved By A Man; Twitter Says 'not All Superheroes Wear Capes'

A recent video of a baby swan stuck in a close-knitted fence has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a wildlife aid worker is seen helping the baby swan escape from the tight clutch of the grill while its father or male swan attacks the man mistaking him as a potential hazard. The video has been receiving a lot of positive response owing to the helping nature of the man in action. People have been pointing out through the video that some humans act as superheroes without making a fuss about it.

Baby swan saved by a ‘man without cape’

An adorable video of a cygnet and an animal rescuer has lately been going viral on social media. In the video, a senior man is seen making a successful attempt at rescuing a baby swan who is stuck in the fence without having a way out. An internet user, by the name Buitengebieden, posted the video on Twitter, highlighting how the man rescued the helpless bird while the male swan, attacks the man not being aware of his intentions.

In the video, the rescuer is also seen speaking calmly with the furious male swan, in an attempt to calm him down while he gets the work done. He gets baby swan out and releases it in the water while the protective male swan, usually called a cob, continues to aggressively flap its wings on the rescue worker. Mama swan is spotted away from the rescue operation, in the water, taking care of other baby swans. The caption of the post highlights that not all heroes wear a cape and some people simply indulge in simple acts of kindness. The Twitter handle has also mistaken the furious swan as the mother, which was later corrected by one of the people in the comments section.

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama..



Thank you.. Not all heroes wear capes.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RB3D7vr7Py — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 9, 2020

The original YouTube video was also shared in the comments section by one of the Twitteratis. In the original video, the name of the rescue worker has been mentioned as Simon Cowell, who is a part of the Wildlife Aid Foundation. In the video, Simon mentions that parent swans can get quite vicious in order to protect their cygnet. Have a look at the original video here.

In the comments, a number of people have mentioned how heart-warming the little story is. They have also appreciated Simon’s way of dealing with the situation as it was smart and quick. A few of the internet users find the video amusing as mama swan seems calm and composed while others speak highly of the sweet gesture. Have a look.

I think that’s papa swan. Mama was with the babies. Swans are the one of the rare devoted fathers in the animal kingdom. — Marissa Cameron (@Nats_n_Cats) September 10, 2020

I love how at first she's kind of attacking him, and then the moment of realization. "Oh, I see. You're helping. Well, carry on then. I'll be over here." — Rowynne Crowley (@RowCro) September 10, 2020

Mom be like. "If he dies, you die" — Perrin 117 (@1Hero_of_Time) September 9, 2020

The great Simon Cowell (as opposed to the other one.) — Dorothy Horrible (@DorothyHorrible) September 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Wildlife Aid)

