Tabla Skills Of A Netizen Playing The Instrument At '3 Different Speeds' Go Viral

The internet was met with a musical surprise when Chaitanya Varma, an Instagram user, showcased his tabla playing skills on Reels over Instagram. The user has a number of posts which hint towards him being proficient with the drums and tabla in general. Thus, fans were amazed when he appeared in a short clip playing the tabla in 3 different speeds.

Fans were amazed and soon the video of Chaitanya Varma playing the tabla began to go viral. The Instagram user did not seem to expect the kind of attention he received after the video went viral and kept sharing his video record views on his stories.

Chaitanya Varma's viral video has people going gaga over his tabla skills

Reels is a new feature introduced on Instagram and several users have been using it to create quality content. Amid this, Chaitanya Varma also showcased his talent by playing a Tripalli. He captioned the post talking about his performance. He said that he is playing a short Tripalli which is something that is played with some words or Taal in 3 different speeds.

Thus, Chaitanya Varma goes slow, medium and fast in the video and manages to get his movements around the instrument every single time. As the video starts, Chaitanya Varma can be seen seated comfortably as he begins to play his instrument. He eventually catches speed and that is where people found it amazing. The rhythm the musician brought to the entire piece was something that his followers loved the most.

Chaitanya Varma viral video has been garnering major attention from several viewers who have marvelled at the musician’s tabla skills. He has now reached over 60 million plays at the times of this writing. The viewership of his video has been increasing and thus his likes to have been going significantly high.

The Tabla video by Chaitanya Varma has now garnered over a million likes and is still growing further on. The musician also saw a spike in his followers over time. Fans have also dropped several comments appreciating the talented musician for his brilliant work with the Tabla. Several users were simply amazed by his talent and praised him for it.

