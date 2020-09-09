Netflix Lock Code Cracked By A 12-year-old Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'clever Guesswork'

On September 6, a Dublin-based writer-reporter, Ed O'Loughlin, left the netizens amused as he revealed a trick used by his youngest daughter to eliminate parental controls on streaming giant Netflix. In a brief tweet, he mentioned that his 12-year-old daughter tricked them to get the parents' code as she wanted to watch an American web-series, The Umbrella Academy.

In his tweet, Ed also asserted that she also studied the patterns in which they moved finger; so that she could crack the code. On the other side, the tweet grabbed the attention of many Twitter users and netizens found it "impressive".

A girl’s trick to get her parent’s Netflix lock code:

My youngest hacked our Netflix parental code. She put light grease on the remote and got me to input the code when she wasn’t looking. Then she noted the numbers I’d pressed and went through the combinations later. I’m both frightened and impressed. — Ed O'Loughlin (@edoloughlin) September 6, 2020

Within two days, the post managed to garner more than 358k likes along with 32.2k retweets; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Twitterati took to the comments section and penned their reaction to the same. One of the users was curious to know if the writer-reporter allowed her daughter to watch the web-series after her attempt to hack the code.

While stating that she was allowed to watch the show, the writer-reported mentioned that his daughter got tired of having to go look for a parent to unlock her favourite shows.

Meanwhile, a user took a reference from the show Prison Break, when the character named Michael activated the fire alarm in the first break out with a similar trick, she asked if the little girl learned it from there. Ed gave an insight and stated that his daughter "figured it out" on her own.

A tweet in the comment box read, "Not hacking but phishing. Very impressive. Similar to a keylogger but without the felonies" while another wrote, "Not even surveillance! Just observation, followed by clever guesswork, ruling out options until the answer is found".

I believe that children are the future. *sniffle* https://t.co/lUKWTtg5g1 — Eva (@evacide) September 8, 2020

Kids are terrifying and impressive at the same time, we should all be aware of this lmao https://t.co/fwaMyEEC3A — rheaaaaaaa ❤️💙💚💛💜 (@bulkyass) September 8, 2020

On the other side, a string of tweets started a debate on the current generation’s adoption of technology. Adding more to the same, a section of users shared similar incidents involving their children or grandchildren. Meanwhile, a few suggested keeping parental controls by installing a stronger code.

25 years ago, before internet, my son was 14. He lied about his age, ordered computer parts by phone and COD. The parts would show up before I got home. He built his own computer in our basement. I had no idea until his sisters let me know. He owns his own computer company now. — Laura Zinszer (@lzapp16) September 8, 2020

My child took my new phone and immediately, and within seconds, put her face into my facial recognition and I didn’t notice for a year. She did it under the premise of taking pics with my new phone’s features. I used to work in tech!! I am officially ancient. — kamknauss (@mamakamkamk) September 7, 2020

