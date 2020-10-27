Baby Yoda Can Now Follow You Around With The Latest 'The Child' Plush Toy

The Mandalorian was perhaps the best thing to happen to the Star Wars franchise which had fallen divided after the sequel series of films. The franchise as a whole was in troubled waters ever since the new sequel series dropped its second film The Last Jedi and the Han Solo standalone film. However, The Mandalorian came in as a surprise for many longtime fans who were caught off guard with the appearance of 'The Child' or as he is lovingly referred to as 'Baby Yoda'.

Baby Yoda Toy

Baby Yoda was all the rage amid Star Wars fans who wished to bring home a version of the young Jedi in their homes. However, they could not get their hands on to any Baby Yoda toys as they took over three months after the series had dropped to reach mainstream stores. A trend where people were making their own Baby Yoda toys was also witnessed amid fans of the longtime running franchise. As of now, fans are gearing up for the second season of The Mandalorian which is just around the corner, and the creative heads of the franchise have decided to launch products related to Star Wars each week in order to celebrate the second season.

Image courtesy - Shop Disney official website

In honour of the second season, Mattel toy company has launched a new The Child Real Moves Plush which is a remote operated Baby Yoda who can follow around people, just like The Child follows Mando. The Child can be seen wearing exactly hat he is when viewers first meet him in the series with a brown robe and the Mandalorian pendant. Baby Yoda's plush toy is 11-inches tall and people can wear a remote control on their wrist which allows the toy to follow them. This new toy version of Baby Yoda can easily fool anyone for being the real deal as it walks around making sounds which the Child makes in the series and also walks eerily similar to the series version. However, this toy version of Baby Yoda will come with a hefty price of $69.99, which is still a bargain for any Star Wars fan.

