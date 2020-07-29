Bajrang Punia Uploads Adorable Video Of Kids Practising Wrestling; Watch

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia shared an extremely cute video on his twitter account which is now going viral on the internet. The video shows two little kids practicing wrestling. The video is captioned as, “Two little wrestlers from our house while practising wrestling’.

Cute little wrestlers

The video shows a completely mattressed floor, where two children are playing with each other. One child gently hugs the other child and then lays on him, showing off his cute wrestling skills. Both of them are trying to come up with various tactics to win over the other. In the background, you can hear someone laughing.

The video has managed to gather 5.6K likes and 237 Retweets and comments. His followers have bombarded the comment section, praising the two cute kids. While some people are simply appreciating the kids, there are also people who have commented that such kids will make the country proud one day.

पहलवान के घर पहलवान ही पैदा होते है और पहलवानी ही लड़ी जाती है — Ganesh Nain (@ganeshnain) July 28, 2020

ohhhhhj soooooo oooooo sweet — #StayHome Amit Mishra (@akm1255) July 28, 2020

LOVELY FIGHTING !!!👌🏻👍😍God BLESS them!!!🙌🏻 — संगीता त्रिपाठी (@SangitaTripat17) July 28, 2020

keep it up 👍

U deserve more n more!!! — Nidhi punia (@its_nidhyy) July 28, 2020

This is not the first time that kids have gathered attention form netizens on social media. Few days back, an Instagram page of a toddler chef who tries to cook a new dish every day with the help of his mom went viral on social media. The food account is named as Kobe eats, on Instagram. The cute little kid chef won over the internet and in just a few days. Kobe Eats' Instagram page has already earned over 2.5m followers. Kobe Eats has now become a viral phenomenon on social media, as people cannot stop gushing over the host's adorable antics.

(Image Credits: Twitter/BajrangPunia)

