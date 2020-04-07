Watch: Punjab Kids Know How To Spend Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens React

With the entire world stuck under the Coronavirus lockdown and are finding out unique ways of spending their time and fighting against boredom, this video coming straight away from Punjab which shows how the children are trying to keep themselves busy and entertained. In the viral video, the children can be seen shaking and flaunting some moves on a peppy Punjabi track.

Check out the grooving clip

In the small clip, four children can be seen dancing and showing off their moves on a peppy track. Abiding by the rules of social distancing, two kids can be seen dancing on one balcony while the two can be seen on the other balcony.

As soon as the video was uploaded on Facebook, several people stormed the comment section with their take on the same. There were some who appreciated the idea of the kids, while there were some who took inspiration from the idea.

'Adorable Dance'

One of the users tagged his friends and wrote that let us all get started and take motivation from these kids. The other user commented that this is a great way to maintain the body shape as well as wile away the time instead of sitting indoors and gaining weight.

While the video took some users down the memory lane where they recapitulated their good old days of dancing with their cousins. Echoing similar sentiments was one of the users who wrote that this video reminded him of his childhood days while the other repented over the fact that he is unable to meet his cousins due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Other users thanked the user for sharing the clip and inspiring others to follow the steps of the children and get grooving. Other users also extended their thankfulness of sharing the video which is spreading so much positivity and energy on social media.

Another user expressed his desire of being one of the neighbours to the kids who seems to enjoy and dance their hearts out amid the lockdown. There were other users who wanted to dance similarly but could not and shared memes where they flaunted off their moves.

