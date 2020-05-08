This Viral Video Of An Adorable Toddler Chef Is Winning Over The Internet. Watch Here

Instagram has several food influencers who dedicate their page to food and the culinary arts. However, one food account, named Kobe Eats, has managed to stand out from the rest. The head chef of this account is not a cooking master but is instead an adorable toddler, who tries to cook a different dish every day. This cute little kid chef has won over the internet and in just a few days, Kobe Eats' Instagram page has already earned over 340k followers.

Viral video of Toddler Chef at Kobe Eats wins over the internet

Above is the latest video from the Kobe Eats Instagram page. Like every other video on this Instagram page, it features the toddler chef who tries to cook a new dish every day with the help of his mom. Kobe Eats has now become a viral phenomenon on social media, as people cannot stop gushing over his adorable antics.

The above video was even more special, as the toddler chef said DADA for the first time on camera. This fact was revealed by the mother in the caption for the post. In the video, the toddler chef tried to bake cookies for the first time. Kobe truly enjoyed messing around with the ingredients and he was full of glee whenever he got to play with his cookie dough.

The toddler chef danced around, messed up the counter, and was happy and cheerful throughout the video. Due to the positivity and cuteness of the video, this toddler chef has managed to win over the internet. Here are some netizens who revealed why they loved the viral toddler chef's videos.

Kobe Eats' Instagram page already has 58 videos. The page has been sharing videos of the adorable chef since February of 2020. Here are some of the page's other recent videos.

