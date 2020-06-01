Batman Walking Through Smoke Amid Philly Protests Goes Viral

Just days ago, the news of George Floyd's death shocked everyone around the globe. The unlawful death of the victim has instigated protests all around the US and people have taken to the streets to demand justice for Floyd. Amid the heavy protesting, an individual was spotted walking through the crowd wearing a surprisingly realistic Batman costume.

Video of Batman through the smoke at a protest in Philadelphia goes viral

In the video that went viral, the unidentified man is seen walking through smoke among the crowd of protestors. It seems like it is a scene straight out of one of Batman's films, The Dark Knight Rises. With the popularity of Batman's character for fighting injustice, his appearance at the protest was met with cheers.

Batman has arrived at a protest in Philadelphia looking for corrupt police officers pic.twitter.com/LCxbTMlrCI — Excommunicado (@JudgementDay89) May 31, 2020

I cant get over the way batman walked thru the smoke at the protest like wow pic.twitter.com/RH56SNMQpg — 🤍 (@ratatouillebish) May 31, 2020

A Twitter user shared this video on his profile and added some Hans Zimmer music to the background from the Batman series. Another user compared the walking scene to Batman's entry in The Dark Knight Rises when Christian Bale is gearing up for his battle with Tom Hardy. People were totally surprised by the appearance had interesting reactions for it on social media as well.

The got Batman and Joker at the protests!!! pic.twitter.com/qlIs5te7j9 — Jenny 𖤐 (@imnotjennyg) May 31, 2020

Surprisingly, DC supervillain Joker also arrived at another protest over the weekend. A 36-year-old store employee dressed up like Joaquin Phoenix's version of the character from Joker and took to the streets and joined the protestors. In a conversation with a news portal, the employee said that Joker has become a model of social injustice and the recognition of the tragedies that occur. Adding that he is in love with the character, he said that he thinks it serves to push the message.

Batman is one of the DC universe's most popular character. Known as the protector of Gotham City, he has been a part of countless series, movies, and comics. The character has been played a lot of high-profile actors including Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck. As for the supervillain Joker, he is Batman's arch-nemesis.

About George Floyd's death

A 46-year-old African American man named George Floyd passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, after reportedly being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. The incident was recorded by a bystander and went viral on social media inciting rage from people all over the globe. The explosive footage led to an FBI civil rights investigation and the firing of the officer and three colleagues who were also at the scene. As of now, officer Derek Chauvin, the man who was caught kneeling on the victim's neck in the video, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

