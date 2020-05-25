Viral: Mumbai Police Take Cues From 'The Batman' On How To Not Wear A Face Mask

The Mumbai Police is back with yet another creative way of spreading awareness among the masses on social media regarding safety amid the Coronavirus outbreak. This time around, the department has drawn inspiration from an upcoming Hollywood film to convey a highly important safety message. Their recent tweet educates people on how to wear a mask correctly, but in a rather Batman way.

Also Read | Mumbai Police's Tweet On Fake News With 'Paatal Lok' Dialogue Wins Internet

Viral: Mumbai Police draws inspiration from 'The Batman' to educate people on how to wear a mask correctly

After taking a sly dig at everyone who forwards fake news on Whatsapp, in a Paatal Lok way, Mumbai Police put their creative skills to test yet again as they drew inspiration from Robert Pattinson's The Batman look to educate the masses about how to wear a mask correctly. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to tell people about safety measures by sharing a photograph of Pattinson sporting a mask that does not cover his mouth and nose.

Therefore, the department used the photograph to drive home an important message that one should wear their face masks properly to prevent themselves from falling prey to the novel Coronavirus In addition to tweeting the photograph, they captioned it writing, "How not to wear a mask! " and used the hashtag #BATforsafetyMAN, displaying yet another example of their witty wordplay.

Also Read | ‘Yo-da Only One’: Mumbai Police’s Meme On Cyber Fraud Wins Internet

Check out Mumbai Police's tweet below:

Soon after they shared the tweet, Twitterati could not hold back but use more Batman references in the comment section of Mumbai Police's tweet. While one user shared a picture of DC comics super-villain Bane wearing a mask in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' movie, another shared a photograph of the character Scorpian from the Mortal Kombat fighting game. According to several reports, the Bane mask has been in high demand among the masses as they want to sport a different look amid the pandemic because face masks have become increasingly important to wear at public places.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Share Another 'Paatal Lok' Inspired Meme To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Bane does it better :) pic.twitter.com/5iKX8haKAL — Varun Bhambhani (@BuzzTechWeb) May 24, 2020

My man Scorpion nailing it always... pic.twitter.com/HroZrAfE1w — Anurakti Sharma (@anuraktisharma) May 24, 2020

Several users also lauded the department's efforts while others continued sharing more memes on various kinds of masks. The Mumbai Police has time and again inculcated pop-culture and classic movie references to create awareness on safety by sharing memes and puns on social media. Twitterati also loves how the department is walking the extra mile to spread awareness in a creative way.

Also Read | Viral Mumbai Police Tweet About Misinformation With 'Avengers' Meme Will Crack You Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.