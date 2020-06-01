'The Batman Script Is Potentially Powerful,' Teases 'The Riddler' Paul Dano

The upcoming superhero film, The Batman has garnered much limelight. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne /Batman. The shooting of the film was on-going but has been put on a halt following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Dano who is set to play Edward Nashton / The Riddler talked about the halt and showered praises on the films’ script. Read to know.

Paul Dano surprised by The Batman script

In an interview with a daily, Paul Dano said that he was filming for The Batman in March. He flew home to visit his baby and then did not get to fly back to the sets, which he called a “really strange thing.” The actor stated that he feels really good about the film. He thinks Matt Reeves is the “real deal.” Dano mentioned that he was really surprised by the filmmaker’s script, which he thinks is potentially really powerful. He said that he hopes that they will get back to it sometime soon, but he is not sure.

Paul Dano did not reveal much detail about The Batman stating that he cannot legally say anything about it. However, he mentioned that there is something fun there in his character and in all the characters. It is the kind of movie that they are just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. The Prisoners star hopes that they all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It is going to be really cool, Dano noted.

Paul Dano is not the only cast member who is missing the sets of The Batman. Earlier, Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell, who will play Selina Kyle / Catwoman and Oswald Cobblepot /Penguin respectively, stated that they cannot wait to return to shoot the movie. Now according to recent reports, The Batman will resume filming in the United Kingdom, potentially in July. The British Film Commission and the British Film Institute has drawn some guidelines on the shooting that include rules on physical distancing, safety training and temperature tests.

The Batman also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The story will reportedly focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of the cape crusader more than his previous outings. The film is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2021. It was developed as the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and a reboot of the Batman film franchise.

