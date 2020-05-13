Robert Pattinson Says Legacy Of Batman Inspired Him To Join 'The Batman', Calls It 'spicy'

The story of the caped crusader Batman has been adapted into numerous films ever since 1943 when the first film on DC Comics' Batman was released. The newest superhero film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it brings Twilight actor Robert Pattinson as the vigilante who fights crimes in the dark. Pattinson spoke to an international fashion magazine recently and revealed the reason that he chose to take on the role which has been played multiple times onscreen in the past.

Read | Robert Pattinson swore on "stack of bibles" to stay away from Kristen Stewart, Here's why

Robert Pattinson revealed that what appealed to him the most is the character in itself. He stated that the downside - the fact that it has been played many times- can also be seen as an upside. Pattinson said that even though the ones already played are pretty definitive of the character if Batman, there are multiple definitive possibilities that can be played as well. He added that actors like George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck have already covered most of the grounds that the story of Batman entails but wat excited him is to find the gaps and bring that out in his portrayal of the superhero.

Read | Robert Pattinson says he is not working out amid lockdown to look ripped for 'The Batman'

The numerous onscreen adaptations have seen the lighter version of the story, the jaded version as well as the more animalistic version of Batman. Robert Pattinson feels that it is the legacy of the character that appealed to him as the anticipation among the fans also gives him enough ground to energize himself to give them a different story than the ones they have already seen. He said that the role also makes him 'a little spicy' as the anticipation around the new portrayal of an old character builds up.

Read | Robert Pattinson shares how his 'Batman' version will be different from the previous ones

Originally, The Batman was supposed to hit the theatres on June 25th, 2021, but it will now open on October 1st, 2021. The film, directed by Matt Reeves, has been delayed by four months amid coronavirus pandemic that led to the shut down of the production.

Read | Robert Pattinson reveals his microwave exploded as he attempted to invent a pasta dish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.