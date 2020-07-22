Bear Bangs Door Open And Barges Inside Home; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Terrified

A spine chilling video shows a bear entering an empty house. The clip captures the exact moment when the wild bear barged inside the house after knocking at the door for a few times. Since being posted on Twitter, a few days ago, the clip is now doing the rounds on the internet.

The 13-second clip starts with the front door of the house being flung open before a paw appears in the corner to hold it in that position. Further, it shows a huge brown-coloured bear entering the cabin. The grizzly bear sniffs around a bit, surveying its surroundings as it continues to make its way inside the empty house.

'Everything in trouble'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 3.5 million times and garnered over 12.6 thousand likes. One terrified user wrote,”This is actually pretty scary. Nowhere is safe from a brown bear.” Another wrote, “Everything would be in trouble” Yet another wrote,” we had a brown bear in our garage yesterday, big 450lbs or so & I was terrified he would come in thru the door off the garage. It’s a steel door but still, my husband thought I was overreacting! Guess I wasn’t. We set off the car alarms & he left!”

Read: After Drop-off Last Season, Bears Look For Big Rebound

Read: China Says UK Will 'bear The Consequences' After Hong Kong Extradition Treaty Suspension

Could you imagine sitting on your sofa watching tv and this happens? — Laura Resists (@name_is_lala) July 19, 2020

It should go without saying, but even in your own house, DON'T FIGHT THE BEAR! — Michael P (@MichaelOfDesert) July 19, 2020

THAT is a big damned bear. — Jim Pyle (@jp95959) July 19, 2020

This is an example of what can happen when people who want their dream homes in places like Alaska never think of. Imagine cooking your eggs and bacon in the morning? Every Wild Animal in that forest smells it too. — MiamiWolverineMike (@MichaelFMiami) July 19, 2020

I love that the bear uses its paw to stop the door from swinging back. — Tim Yobo (@lokiliesmithe) July 19, 2020

Read: Study Suggests Polar Bears Could Face Extinction By 2100 Due To Climate Change

Read: 2 Bears 1 Cave Ending? Fans Show Concern After Bert Kreischer's Statement



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.