Bear Cubs Engage In Sibling Wrestling On Lodge Patio, Netizens Get 'pre-quarantine' Feels

An adorable video clip of two bear cubs wrestling is now doing rounds of the internet. The 40-second clip that was shared on Twitter shows the baby bears engaging in a friendly battle as their mother watches from a distance.

Shared by a user called Joe Hanson, the short video starts by showing a baby bear rapidly pacing only to end up in a wrestling match with his brother. It then shows, both of them using of few tactics onto each other, with one of them even falling to the ground. As the match intensifies, both could be is seen chasing each other.

Read: Leaders Dinos Return To Winning Ways With 5-0 Win Over The Bears In The KBO

However, the camera then moves to their mother, who could be seen standing at a distance, peacefully watching her children. It also features a third baby bear who is seen engrossed in his own activity at a distance. The video abruptly ends the cubs still wrestling and scratching each other.

One of the greatest things that has happened as a result of this pandemic is these black bears wrasslin' on the patio of Big Bend National Park basin lodge because all the humans are gone pic.twitter.com/rWkqqzjN1b — Joe 😷 Hanson (@DrJoeHanson) June 28, 2020

Sharing the clip, Hanson wrote that it was one of the greatest things that have happened amid the lockdown. In his tweet, he also revealed that the clip was shot outside Big Bend National Park basin edge in Texas. Meanwhile, the clip has caught everybody's attention and has been viewed also 760 thousand times.

Read: R Madhavan Shares Adorable Video Of A Bear; Says 'this Is Why I Love Animals'

'They are skinny'

In addition, it has also received over 38 thousand likes and a host of comments. While many called them cute, others expressed concerns about the wild animals. One user wrote, “Cute. Mama bear is still looking so skinny. She needs more food.” Another wrote, “I love this!!" Yet another user wrote, “Totally. She’s now wondering whether she missed her only chance to run to the bathroom. Also, love the third cub messing around in the canopy weight."

Look at the comment here:

Thanks for this, Joe. That’s the last place I went in the pre-quarantine era. I’m having extra feels. — Just This Guy (@justthisguy) June 29, 2020

this video brought me so much joy!! — Katy Abbott (@katyeabbott) July 1, 2020

I was so busy watching the cubs I didn't even see Mom standing there until the 3rd playthrough — Maki Scare-O (@sciencecomic) June 28, 2020

This cuteness is one of the only redeeming things about 2020 thus far. Thank you for sharing + bringing some smiles! — Nicky B (@berckes) June 30, 2020

I was ‘aww so cute’& laughing at the initial right hook one gives,then ‘oh mama bear!’(looking like she’s had enough of the pair of them today!)& then ‘OMG-there’s a third in a bucket!’😁😍🐻🐻🐻Thanks for the smiles 💛🇦🇺 — ❤️🎃Nicole Yvette🎃❤️ (@nicoleyc17) June 30, 2020

Read: Bear Cub Swimming With Jar Stuck On Its Head Rescued, Netizens Laud The 'good Deed'

Read: Shaheer Sheikh's New Beard Look Post Comes With A Song From 'The Jungle Book'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.