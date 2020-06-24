R Madhavan Shares Adorable Video Of A Bear; Says 'this Is Why I Love Animals'

R Madhavan recently posted a video of a bear making a ‘responsible’ gesture. In the video, a bear is seen putting up the road safety cone right which was fallen down on the road. The graphic written on the video was ‘for those…'its not my job’ (sic)

R Madhavan posted the video with the caption, “And this is why I love animals .. ❤️😘😘😘😘”. Fans in huge numbers have been praising R Madhavan for sharing the video and also dropping heart emoticons expressing love for the bear in the video. Check out R Madhavan’s Instagram post.

In the recent past, R Madhavan shared an adorable video where his son is seen grooming their dog while the pet enjoys the belly rub. In the video, R Madhavan's son is seen lying under the dog as he combs his hair and the dog is calmly standing and getting pampered. Madhavan wrote in the caption, "When you take the job of brushing your dog a little too seriously. Crazy dog and master.😆😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️". [sic]

As soon as Madhavan posted the video, the comments section started buzzing with reactions from fans. Some asked for the dog's breed while some praised R Madhavan's son. Many fans dropped heart emojis and called it cute to express their love for the video.

On the work front

Madhavan was recently seen in the web series Breathe. Next, the actor would be seen in the upcoming movie Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie features R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. Nishabdham is the story of Sakshi, an artist with speech impairment and Anthony, who is a celebrity musician. The story focuses on how the two come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.

Apart from this, R Madhavan would be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan in the movie. The story primarily revolves around how, after becoming one of the most acclaimed scientists at ISRO, Narayanan was accused and jailed for 50 days on espionage charges. The former scientist has been freed of all charges by the Supreme court and CBI and also awarded compensation.

